A Top VC Who's Put Money Into Uber, Snapchat And Twitter Uses This Motto To Make Investments

Bill Gurley is arguably the best venture capitalist in the world. He and his team at Benchmark Capital have made winning, early bets on on Snapchat, Uber, Twitter, GrubHub, OpenTable, Yelp and Zillow.

How does he know which startups will go all the way, and which startups are just hype?

Gurley says he follows a piece of advice from Warren Buffett. He tells Forbes in a Q&A:

“Be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy.”

One hot trend Gurley seems to be fearful of right now is anonymous apps because it’s unclear how they will monetise given the abundance of negative content on them.

Head over to Forbes for the complete Q&A.

