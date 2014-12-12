Top Silicon Valley VC Bill Gurley Slams Billionaire Peter Thiel, Says He Lost 'All Credibility'

Benchmark partner Bill Gurley is an investor in tech companies like Uber, Snapchat, and Twitter.
A few months ago, Twitter’s management team was bashed by another Silicon Valley investor and billionaire, Peter Thiel. Thiel stated then that Twitter is a “horribly mismanaged company — probably a lot of pot-smoking going on there.”
When Bloomberg’s Emily Chang asked Gurley about that statement, Gurley said Thiel lacked credibility.
“I think he’s on a book tour. I would just leave it at that,” Gurley said of Thiel.
He added, “Once you make a statement like that about a management team who’s created a $US30 billion company, taken it public, grown revenues to a billion dollars — I just think you lose all credibility yourself.”
