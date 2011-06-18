Bill Gurley On Tech Markets, Capital Markets, And VC

Photo: b_d_solis via Flickr

Bill Gurley was a “blogging VC” before anyone else with his Above The Crowd newsletter back in the 90s. That has become the Above The Crowd blog. I’ve always been a huge fan of Bill’s and whenever I read something he has written or said, I find myself nodding my head. He sees the venture business in the same way I do. And he sees markets pretty similarly too.Bill did an interview with Business Insider recently and he said a bunch of things that are important and which I agree with. Do yourself a favour and go read it.



