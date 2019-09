In the early part of 2010, Bill Gross said that bonds were going lower.



The call was a disaster, and he basically bottom ticked the market exactly.

Now he’s actually short Treasuries — a call that was revealed on April 11.

Here’s a look at how long-term rates have behaved before and since then. Nailed the peak in rates, exactly.

