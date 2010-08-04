Bill Gross's Scary 'New Normal' Economy Has So Far Been A No-Show

Scott Grannis over at Calafia Beach Pundit is still waiting for signs of the weaker than average U.S. economic growth proponents of the “New Normal” view (coined by Pimco’s Bill Gross) like to worry about.



He’s particularly satisfied with yesterday’s ISM data, which beat expectations:

CBP:

The ISM manufacturing index (above) was stronger than expected, and as my chart suggests, this is fully consistent with the 3-4% economic growth rate (if not more) that I’ve been expecting to see for the past year. It’s a bit weaker than the fabulously strong levels that were showing up recently, but it is not supporting the popular “new normal” economy theory, in which growth registers a feeble 2-3%.

Most encouraging was the employment index… which is still at very strong levels that have been seen only rarely in the past several decades. This is very good news, since the weakest part of the recovery so far has been jobs and business investment, and the ISM index suggests that the manufacturing sector has shrugged off this malaise quite nicely.

My thesis is still in place: this economy is growing at a 3-4% pace, which is not very impressive given the extent of the recent recession, but it is stronger than the market has been expecting, and that is enough to drive equity prices higher and corporate spreads lower.

Given that the latest U.S. GDP report showed just 2.4% growth, Mr. Grannis is surely at the more bullish end of the spectrum and requires an economic acceleration in order to be proven correct.

If he’s right, however, then stocks will, yes, be far higher than where they are now, since 3-4% GDP growth would be very strong for U.S. companies. It would be a faster rate than America has experienced in many years. (Even if, yes, many Americans won’t feel much of its effects due to being unemployed)

We’ll note though that while more bullish than average, Mr. Grannis isn’t an extreme outlier. Just last week the Milken Institute released forecasts that call for U.S. GDP growth of over 3.5% in 2010, 2011, and even 2012.

See Milken’s uber-bullish forecasts here >

