Have You Heard About The Time Bill Gross Got Drunk Before Giving Advice To Tim Geithner?

PIMCO’s Bill Gross is the subject of a Globe & Mail profile in which we learn a few new details about the bond god.



Among them: He once ran 120 miles in 6 days. At 66 he has no plans to retire. And it was inspiration from a yoga session that prompted him to do the research that allowed PIMCO to avoid subprime securities.

AND he once gave Tim Geithner advice while drunk. Or at least tipsy.

One Sunday evening last year, Bill Gross was settling down in front of the television to watch some football when his wife’s mobile phone rang.

“I’ve had a beer and a half – that’s as far as I go – but I’m feeling good,” he recalled earlier this month. His wife, Sue, picked up the phone and said, “It’s for you, sweetheart – somebody by the name of Tim Geithner.”

One of the world’s legendary investors, Mr. Gross doesn’t have a mobile phone. So when the U.S. Treasury Secretary needed to reach him, the call was routed to his wife. “We chatted for 30 minutes in my inebriated state about what to do about the U.S. economy,” he says with an impish smile.

