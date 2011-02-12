Bill Gross Buys TweetDeck To Expand His Twitter Empire

UberMedia, founded by Internet pioneer Bill Gross, is building a nice Twitter empire. They’ve acquired TweetDeck, the power user’s Twitter app, for $30 million in cash and stock.



That’s not huge for a company that raised $5 million, but all of TweetDeck’s investors will get shares in UberMedia, so they still have upside.

UberMedia is a roll-up of social media startups: they’d previously acquired UberTwitter, Mixx, and Echofon. UberMedia got its start as TweetUp, a Twitter advertising service, which got sort-of superseded when Twitter rolled out its own ad platform. There’s echoes of the past here: Bill Gross invented the advertising model that Google then copied and earns billions every year from.

The deal was first reported by TechCrunch, and AllThingsD has additional details. Meanwhile Seesmic founder Loic Le Meur says that with this latest acquisition, UberMedia will “control” 20% of the world’s tweets. Our own Nicholas Carlson warns on Twitter: “UberMedia is a Twitter competitor in sheep’s clothing.”

