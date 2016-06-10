Bill Gross calls the bond market a 'supernova that will explode one day'

Myles Udland

Bill Gross is worried. 

In tweet fired out on Thursday, Gross said the bond market — and its $10 trillion of negative-yielding bonds — is, “a supernova that will explode one day.”

Now, for regular readers of Gross’ monthly commentary his apocalyptic views on the global economy aren’t exactly new, though this supernova imagery is particularly vivid. 

Earlier this month, for example, Gross said the last 40 years of investing history  — a period that has seen both stocks and bonds rally — are a ‘black swan’ event that won’t be repeated again. 

And elsewhere in space-related doom metaphors, Gross earlier this year said capitalism is dying and will blow up, sun-like, before the actual sun blows up (we’ve got about 5 billion years for that). 

NOW WATCH: Here’s why flights take longer than they did 50 years ago

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.