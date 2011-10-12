BILL GROSS: The Occupy Wall Street Protesters Are Just Fighting Back After '30 Years Of Being Shot At'

One of the richest, biggest investors around seems to be 100% on the side of the Occupy Wall Street Protesters.



Just tweeted by PIMCO:

Gross: Class warfare by the 99%? Of course, they’re fighting back after 30 years of being shot at.

30 years of being shot at?

It sounds like he’s basically saying it started with Reagan, though actually labour’s share of the national income has been declining for about 40 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.