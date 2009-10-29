Bill Gross: Systemic Collapse Would Be A "grey Swan" Event

Joe Weisenthal

The new, negative Bill Gross was on CNBC this morning (via PragCap) answering questions about his gloomy outlook.

Among other things, he still thinks TIPS are a decent investment, he likes high-quality high-yielding stocks like AT&T (T) and Duke Power (DUK), and when asked about the odds of an outright systemic collapse, he said it would be a “grey swan” event — so, a bit more likely than a black swan.

