Bill Gross: Systemic Collapse Would Be A "grey Swan" Event

The new, negative Bill Gross was on CNBC this morning (via PragCap) answering questions about his gloomy outlook.



Among other things, he still thinks TIPS are a decent investment, he likes high-quality high-yielding stocks like AT&T (T) and Duke Power (DUK), and when asked about the odds of an outright systemic collapse, he said it would be a “grey swan” event — so, a bit more likely than a black swan.



