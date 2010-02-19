Bill Gross: Stop Freaking Out, The Fed Hike Means Nothing

According to the Bond King, Bernanke’s discount rate hike was the pretty much the equivalent of doing absolutely nothing.



“I don’t think it’s the beginning, really, of a tightening from the standpoint of monetary policy,” Gross told Reuters Insider television soonafter the Fed’s decision. “I don’t think it is the beginning of an increase in the fed-funds rate or in terms of interest on reserves that has been discussed as well.”

