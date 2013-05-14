BILL GROSS: Bonds May Never Enter A Bear Market

Bill Gross, the bond investing legend who runs the world’s biggest fixed income fund at PIMCO, last week declared in a tweet that the 30-year secular bull market in bonds ended on April 29, 2013.



However, that doesn’t mean bonds are about to enter a bear market, says Gross today in another tweet – in fact, they may never enter a bear market:

Gross: 30-yr bond bull mkt over but bear mkt begins only with consistent 2-3% real & 4-5% nominal GDP growth. Not there yet. Maybe never. — PIMCO (@PIMCO) May 13, 2013

Typically, the beginning of a bear market is marked when an asset class falls 20% from its previous peak.

