Bill Gross Warns That QE Could Crush The Dollar Another 20%, And Tells Investors To Look Abroad For Returns

We haven’t seen the interview yet, but PIMCO’s Bill Gross is making some more negative comments about the economy and the effects of Fed easing.



According to Tweets from Reuters Jennifer Ablan, Gross predicts that QE could lead to another 20% decline in the dollar, and he’s telling investors to look abroad for better returns.

Last week, he described the Fed as using Ponzi economics, so he’s definitely sounding very negative, and very anti-Fed these days, in manner that’s not common for him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.