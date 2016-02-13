Bill Gross now thinks recessions happen when nominal GDP falls below 3% -- meaning we're already there

Janus Capital’s Bill Gross thinks our “new age financial economy” has changed the rules for recession.

In a tweet Friday morning, Gross said that when nominal GDP — that is, GDP not adjusted for inflation impacts — falls below 3% we’re in recession.

In the fourth quarter nominal GDP growth hit 2.9%.

So, I guess we’re already in recession.

Gross: Recessions in new age financial economy defined by nominal GDP, not real GDP. In US, 3.0% or lower. Now 2.9%.

— Janus Capital (@JanusCapital) February 12, 2016

Here’s the chart, with the top black line serving as Gross’ new low-water mark.

