Bill Gross now thinks recessions happen when nominal GDP falls below 3% -- meaning we're already there

Janus Capital’s Bill Gross thinks our “new age financial economy” has changed the rules for recession.
In a tweet Friday morning, Gross said that when nominal GDP — that is, GDP not adjusted for inflation impacts — falls below 3% we’re in recession.
In the fourth quarter nominal GDP growth hit 2.9%.
So, I guess we’re already in recession.
Gross: Recessions in new age financial economy defined by nominal GDP, not real GDP. In US, 3.0% or lower. Now 2.9%.
— Janus Capital (@JanusCapital) February 12, 2016
Here’s the chart, with the top black line serving as Gross’ new low-water mark.
NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s pizza — here’s the verdict
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.