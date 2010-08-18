Bill Gross: To Think Private Housing Lending Can Replace The Government Is Absurd

Photo: C-Span

We’re keeping one eat turned to the Treasury’s Future of Housing Finance panel being hosted by Tim Geithner (you can watch a livestream of it on C-SPAN here).Among the panelists is PIMCO bond chief Bill Gross, who has called for the government to maintain its strong backing of Fannie and Freddie.



Says Gross: It’s just not going to happen that the private sector will somehow come in and replace the government in this area, and to think housing can be totally financed without the government’s balance sheet.

Gross does favour an idea put forth by the American Enterprise Institute for countercyclical downpayment standards (increasing downpayment requirements when housing is going up), though other panelists are sceptical.

