BILL GROSS: Prepare For A Strike On Syria

They’re still counting votes on the Hill to approve a strike on Syria.
But PIMCO’s Bill Gross says investors need to prepare now for one.
See his Tweet below.
In forecasting a “steeper curve,” he is saying he expects the difference between long-term interest rates and short-term interest rates to widen.
Gross: American citizens seem to want war no more. Do their opinions matter? Doubt it. Structure portfolios for a strike. Steeper curve.
— PIMCO (@PIMCO) September 9, 2013
