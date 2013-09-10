BILL GROSS: Prepare For A Strike On Syria

Rob Wile

They’re still counting votes on the Hill to approve a strike on Syria.

But PIMCO’s Bill Gross says investors need to prepare now for one.

See his Tweet below.

In forecasting a “steeper curve,” he is saying he expects the difference between long-term interest rates and short-term interest rates to widen.

