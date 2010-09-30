Bill Gross: Stimulus Is A Disaster, But Dividend Stocks Will Still Beat Bonds

Bill Gross has said that the most likely consequence of the government’s stimulative policy will be a declining dollar and lower standard of living in his latest investment outlook. Pretty dark stuff.



Yet on CNBC he appeared far less negative when talking about his actual market view:

“The Fed has the most freedom and the last chance to elevate asset prices, what they will be doing in our opinion is instigating another around of quantitative easing… with the hope that lower interest rates will stimulate animal spirits forcing investors to buy stocks, to buy those Procter & Gamble (PG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) types of stocks, which I own by the way, that yield two, three, or five per cent, and are much better than a 1.25% yielding 5-year treasury.”

He also says that if the Fed can successfully stimulate growth over the next 1-2 years, then stocks ‘are the beneficiary’ and 5- and 10-year treasury prices right now ‘don’t belong where they are’. See the full interview below.



