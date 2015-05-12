Bill Gross can't believe the amount of money he's donating to charity

In an interview with Bloomberg TV bond billionaire Bill Gross said that the amount of money he’s about to donate to charity is “staggering, even to” himself.

So imagine what you and I might think.

“We’ll give everything that we have other than our home away to either philanthropic causes that I’ve talked about, or to the foundation,” Gross told Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker. The amount is “staggering, even to me.”

Gross, who founded the largest bond fund in the world, PIMCO but left the firm last year, said he and his wife have already given away between $US600 and $US700 million.

“I guess Sue and I try and keep it quiet. We’re not the–not that there’s anything wrong with this,–but we’re not the type to attend functions and parties and galas. We like to work underneath so to speak.”

He and his wife would also rather be at home watching Jeopardy, he said.

Gross’ very-public exit from PIMCO followed 16 months of poor performance from his flagship funds and some erratic behaviour on his part. Last spring he appeared on stage at a Morningstar Conference entering to Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana’s ‘Smooth’ and wearing sunglasses.

“I’m getting happier,” he told Schatzker. “You know, four or five months ago was a low point. Everybody has low points. And I’m not suggesting that was the low of lows. Having had the career I’ve had, my wife daily told me to get over. So hopefully I’ve done most of that.”

