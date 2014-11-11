A Janus Bond Fund's Assets More Than Quintupled After Bill Gross Took The Reins

Janus Bill Gross

After Bill Gross joined Janus Capital, more than $US1 billion in client money flowed to the firm.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mary Childs, investors poured about $US364 million of that money specifically into Janus’ Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which is managed by Gross, in October.

As of September 30, data from Janus shows that assets under management in Janus’ Unconstrained Fund were about $US79 million.

In other words, the Unconstrained Bond Fund more than quintupled after Gross took over.

Bloomberg’s report on inflows to Janus follows news last week that $US27.5 billion left PIMCO’s Total Return Fund in October, which was formerly managed by Gross.

Gross co-founded PIMCO in 1971.

In its latest 10-Q filed with the SEC, Janus disclosed that it invested $US100 million the Unconstrained Fund in October in conjunction with Gross’ hiring.

Last week, Bill Gross also released his latest investment outlook, in which he called himself a “philosophical nomad disguised in Western clothing, a wondering drifter, masquerading in a suit near a California beach.”

In October, shares of Janus gained 3%. Since news broke on September 26 that Gross would join the firm, Janus shares are up better than 35%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.