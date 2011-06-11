Bill Gross Tore Down A Gorgeous House To Sell The Empty Plot Of Land For $26.5 Million

Leah Goldman
gross

Photo: Courtesy of First Team Estates

Pimco founder Bill Gross bought a $23 million house on Newport Beach’s Harbor Island in 2009, and tore it down (via CNBC).Now, Gross is selling the empty lot for $26.5 million. The lot has 112 feet of Newport Harborfront property and was formerly owned by philathropist Elizabeth Colyear Vincent.

Before he tore it down, the gorgeous Georgian estate had 11,000 square feet, nine bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms.

Here's the aerial view of the house, on a double-lot before it was torn down

The Georgian style house was 11,000 square feet

Here's the living room/dining room area

And one of the bathrooms

An office area, with access to the back porch and pool

Then Gross tore it down. The empty lot that's going for $26.5 million

This hedge funder tore down his mansion too

