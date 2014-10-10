LIVE: Bill Gross Speaks

Bill Gross is speaking live, holding his first webcast since joining Janus, where he will manage the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

Keep it here, as we’ll be live-blogging the full webcast below.

This is Gross’ first webcast since leaving PIMCO, the firm he founded in 1971, in late September, and follows his interview with Barron’s over the weekend.

Following the webcast, Gross will also release his first strategy note, which will be titled “Stayin’ Alive,” according to Reuters.

At PIMCO, Gross managed the Total Return Fund, which had more than $US220 billion in assets under management when he left; the Unconstrained Fund at Janus had about $US13 million in assets under management when Gross joined Janus.

