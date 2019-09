In a tweet, Bill Gross of PIMCO just predicted that QE3 would be revealed in August at Jackson Hole.



That tweet hit at 10:23.

On that prediction, stocks just jumped.

No wonder they call him God.

And here’s one influential economic rule that says QE3 is coming, too >

