Bill Gross still thinks about PIMCO all the time

Since his sudden departure from Pimco last September, Bill Gross’ life has become a bit less glamorous.

In a profile, Bloomberg’s Mary Childs reports described what has changed for the once-Bond King in that time.

He’s still exceptionally rich (his net worth is about $US2 billion), but his position at Janus Capital comes with less prestige. The $US1.5 billion he manages today is less than 1 per cent of what he used to manage, according to the report, and much of it is money that he invested, himself.

So how is Gross feeling about all this?

There’s one habit he keeps that might clarify where his head is at: At 3 pm every day, he stops what he’s doing and checks how his old Pimco bond funds are performing “to see how he’s stacking up.”

“I have a happy night if I’m doing better and a not-so-happy night if I’m not doing better,” he told Bloomberg’s Childs.

That says a lot about the man who, in his own words, “will go to the extreme to be special.”

