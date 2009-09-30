Bill Gross Now Betting On Deflation

Bill Gross is shifting back into a heavier weighting in US Treasuries, and lightening his mortgage securities exposure. This is a reversal from his view during the crisis when he saw relative value in mortgages.



In addition, he’s increasingly investing in longer-dated Treasuries in order to position himself for a deflationary environment.

Gold and commodities, beware.

Bloomberg: “There has been significant flattening on the long end of the curve,” Gross said in an interview from Newport Beach, California, with Bloomberg Radio. “This reflects the re- emergence of deflationary fears. The U.S. is at the centre of de-levering as opposed to accelerating growth.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.