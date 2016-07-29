Bill Gross is flying solo again

Bill Gross is flying solo once more.
A co-portfolio manager that Gross’ Janus Capital brought on last year to help manage Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund is moving out to manage a separate fund.
That means Gross will be solely overseeing the fund.
Kumar Palghat, who Janus brought on in its acquisition of Kapstream Capital, is set to co-manage the Janus Short Duration Income ETF, alongside Nick Maroutsos, Janus said in a statement.
Gross left PIMCO in 2014 and moved over to Janus.
The Financial Times earlier reported the change.
