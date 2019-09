PIMCO’s Bill Gross is bullish on gold. And even as the yellow metal collapses into a bear market, Gross is remaining steadfast.



He just tweeted:

Gross: OK, so I made a bad call at the Barron’s Roundtable. I would still buy gold here. World reflating. — PIMCO (@PIMCO) April 15, 2013

