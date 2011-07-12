Bill Gross: Google+ Will Get 100 Million Users Faster Than Any Service In History

Photo: Bill Gross/Google+

Bold claim from serial entrepreneur Bill Gross on Google+: He thinks it gets to 100 million users fast than any other service in history.Gross is actively investing in the Twitter ecosystem, so it’s worth paying attention to what he thinks of Google’s fledgling social network.



He doesn’t really give much of a reason for why he’s so confident in Google+, though.

Here’s his explanation, which he posted on Google+:

I predict that Google+ will go from 0 to 100,000,000 users faster than any other service in history.

OK, that’s a bold proclamation – here’s why I think it will achieve that.

The service is great. It is timely. People are engaging with it like crazy. There are rumours that there are already 4.5m people. That might be high. It might be as low as 1m, or even lower, but my guess is that it’s more than 1m people already. That already is probably the fastest growing service (0 to 1m) ever. Now it’s not completely fair, since when Facebook started, and when Twitter started, etc. those were tiny companies, and Google is huge. However, the product is extremely well executed, and a lot of people are smitten.

The next year will tell. Will there be bumps in the road? Sure. Will Facebook and Twitter fight back with more innovation? Of course! But I’m saying that Google+ is already good enough, and the team on Google+ is being so responsive in a way that makes me believe they have a real winner here.

