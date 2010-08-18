Here's Why Bill Gross Might Get His Wish For A Mammoth Housing Stimulus

The big news today is that Bill Gross is forcefully coming out for an expanded role for government in the housing industry, which is in stark contrast to what many folks, calling for a wind down of Fannie and Freddie, have been saying of late.



On CNBC, the PIMCO chief basically put it out this way: If we want higher home values and more housing starts, then the government needs to play a big role.

He’s probably right about that, and that’s why he may get his wish.

This chart from Deutsche bank says it all. The correlation between household net worth and savings (or, the inverse of spending) is clear.

Since the government isn’t inclined to do anything that wouldn’t make consumer spending buoyant, it means that an ongoing push to stabilise and increase housing is likely in the cards.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

