Bill Gross: Fed To Buy $100 Billion In Government Debt A Month Until It Hits $1.2 Trillion

Bill Gross of PIMCO has some pretty specific numbers about what the Fed’s ramp up in government debt purchases is going to look like.



He sees $100 billion in monthly spending on government debt purchases by the Fed, to a total of $1.2 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

These projections come in response to the negative jobs report, which Gross thinks will force the Fed into action.

Interestingly, Gross and PIMCO have dramatically cut their Total Return Fund’s investment in government debt, to 36% of assets in August, down from 54% in July.

