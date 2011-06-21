Bill Gross Declares The End Of The Golden Age For College In America

Photo: www.flickr.com and Bill Gross

PIMCO’s Bill Gross joins the chorus of big names who say college isn’t worth it in his latest investment letter.Gross says college was always a joke, but at least it used to get you a job:



All of us who have been there know an undergraduate education is primarily a four year vacation interrupted by periodic bouts of cramming or Google plagiarizing, but at least it used to serve a purpose. It weeded out underachievers and proved at a minimum that you could pass an SAT test. For those who made it to the good schools, it proved that your parents had enough money to either bribe administrators or hire SAT tutors to increase your score by 500 points. And a degree represented that the graduate could “party hearty” for long stretches of time and establish social networking skills that would prove invaluable later on at office cocktail parties or interactively via Facebook. College was great as long as the jobs were there.

But now the jobs are gone:

American citizens and its universities have experienced an ivy-laden ivory tower for the past half century. Students, however, can no longer assume that a four year degree will be the golden ticket to a good job in a global economy that cares little for their social networking skills and more about what their labour is worth on the global marketplace.

And tuition is soaring.

Gross says we need serious academic reform, focusing on skill-based education.

Peter Thiel may be on to something, but all of our kids just can’t up and quit college à la Bill Gates. Still, if we are to compete globally while maintaining a higher wage base, we must train for “middle” in addition to “high” tech. Philosophy, sociology and liberal arts agendas will no longer suffice. Skill-based education is a must, as is science and maths.

