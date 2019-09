Bill Gross is leaving PIMCO for Janus Capital.

It’s a stunning move for a number of reasons, but this ridiculous chart shows the extraordinary difference in assets under management between the PIMCO Total Return Fund that Gross had been overseeing and the Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund that Gross will oversee at Janus.

Wow.

