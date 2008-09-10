Bill Gross Cashes In On Fannie Freddie Bailout

Unlike Legg Mason’s Bill Miller, PIMCO’s Bill Gross made out pretty well in the Fannie/Freddie bailout:



FT: The Bill Gross-managed Pimco Total Return fund reaped a $1.7bn payday following the US government takeover of home loan giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

While shareholders in Fannie and Freddie suffered deep losses, the world’s biggest bond fund saw its highest ever one-day rise against its benchmark index on Monday, benefiting from the bet made by Mr Gross on mortgage bonds issued by the agencies.

…The recent success of the Total Return fund has helped Pimco to be the only one of the 25 largest mutual fund managers to lift its assets under management in the year to date, according to Financial Research Corporation data to the end of July.

