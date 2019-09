PIMCO bond investing legend Bill Gross has called the end of the 30-year secular bull market in bonds in a tweet this morning.



Gross: The secular 30-yr bull market in bonds likely ended 4/29/2013. PIMCO can help you navigate a likely lower return 2 – 3% future. — PIMCO (@PIMCO) May 10, 2013

