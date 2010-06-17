Bill Gross: BP Won't Go Bust And Its Credit Rating Is Way Higher Than Markets Think

Bill Gross is a buyer of BP (BP) and Anadarko APC) short-term debt.



Reuters:

Gross told Reuters via email that he purchased BP paper and “some Anadarko, which is a 20 per cent owner,” in recent days.

He earlier told CNBC television: “BP 5-year bonds yield 6 to 7 per cent, BP 12-month paper yields 10 to 11 per cent. This is either a double-A company or a triple-C company depending upon the caps and the ultimate cost.”

Gross said on CNBC: “At this point, if you can get 10 per cent on one-year paper on BP, we think it’s closer to double-A than triple-C. That’s a significant (thing). We started to buy some.”

Zero Hedge warns that ‘lemmings’ following Bill Gross into the trade will give the bond manager a nice boost, but actually given that Gross bought 1-year paper, he doesn’t even need a change of sentiment.

He, and any lemmings, can simply hold the short-term paper until maturity (which isn’t far away) and collect the market’s yield. It would be pretty dumb of BP to default on short-term debt, even if facing a cash crunch, thus it’s extremely likely short-term debt buyers will get their principal.

