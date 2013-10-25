Bill Gross BLASTS Carl Icahn On Twitter: 'Help People Not Yourself'

Linette Lopez

SHOTS FIRED:

Apparently PIMCO’s Bill Gross does not like Carl Icahn’s strategy to get more “value” for shareholders from an Apple share buy back.

Maybe — hopefully — Icahn will adress this Tweet on CNBC’S Fast Money Halftime Report at 12:00 pm today.

