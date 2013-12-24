BILL GROSS: We Are Living In A Bitcoin Age

Ever since his Tweet about Portuguese debt haircuts apparently caused the country’s bond yields to spike, Bill Gross and his giant PIMCO bond fund’s Twitter feed has been a big must-follow.

This afternoon, Gross offered two year-end Tweet-thoughts about what’s moving markets these days.

His answer: artifice.

That is, there have been few fundamentals — “real growth and investment” — to support recent returns. Rather, he says, an “artificial” prosperity has been created via central banks that is similar to the “artificial” prosperity created by Bitcoin holders.

Check it out:





