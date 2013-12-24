BILL GROSS: We Are Living In A Bitcoin Age

Rob Wile

Ever since his Tweet about Portuguese debt haircuts apparently caused the country’s bond yields to spike, Bill Gross and his giant PIMCO bond fund’s Twitter feed has been a big must-follow.

This afternoon, Gross offered two year-end Tweet-thoughts about what’s moving markets these days.

His answer: artifice.

That is, there have been few fundamentals — “real growth and investment” — to support recent returns. Rather, he says, an “artificial” prosperity has been created via central banks that is similar to the “artificial” prosperity created by Bitcoin holders.

Check it out:


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.