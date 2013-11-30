BILL GROSS: 'All Markets Are Bubbly'

“We have had so many bubbles that, as I first addressed in 2011, we are having a “bubble in bubbles,”” said Barry Ritholtz earlier this month.

This morning, economist Nouriel Roubini pointed to no less than 17 housing markets that he thought lookedbubbly.

And minutes ago, bond king Bill Gross of PIMCO tweeted: “We should call this “Green Friday” — Be careful, though, of red numbers in 2014. All markets are bubbly.”

— PIMCO (@PIMCO) November 29, 2013

“All of the sceptical bubble talk — and there has been lots — seems to be a contrarian indicator that this long-in-the-tooth, overpriced market might still have a ways to go,” said Ritholtz.

