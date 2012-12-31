PIMCO's Bill Gross Tweeted His Dismal 2013 Outlook

PIMCO’s Bill Gross tweeted out an abridged 2013 outlook for the market and economy.



And in just a few words, he tells us that he thinks next year will be one of low returns and high unemployment, which seems to be in line with PIMCO’s thesis that the economy is in a “new normal.”

Gross: 2013 Fearless Forecasts: 1) Stocks & bonds return less than 5%. 2) Unemployment stays at 7.5% or higher 3) Gold goes up…… — PIMCO (@PIMCO) December 30, 2012

