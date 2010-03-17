Now Bill Gross Is Sprinting Back Into U.S. Treasuries

Treasuries and foreign developed nations are back on Bill Gross’s buy list.



In February, he hiked his foreign developed-nation bond holdings to the highest percentage since May 2004 according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg:

Gross raised the proportion of the securities in the Total Return Fund to 19 per cent of assets in February from 18 per cent in January, according to a report placed on the company’s Web site.

Yet what’s more striking is the fact that he made a big move into U.S. treasuries. 4% is a lot for just a month… and the first increase in a long time.

He increased U.S. government debt to 35 per cent from 31 per cent, the first increase since October 2009, and lowered net cash to 2 per cent from 9 per cent.

Which means he perfectly timed yesterday’s dovish Bernanke words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.