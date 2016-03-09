Bill Gates brilliantly recreated his 1973 high school yearbook photo, down to the sneakers

When you do an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session on Reddit, it’s customary to verify your identity with a photo containing your username.

And so it’s appropriate that richest man in the world Bill Gates, who did his fourth AMA today, went for broke, recreating his famed 1973 high school yearbook photo:

Note the lower-left corner, where Gates managed to dig up what appears to be the same exact model of Teletype machine — a precursor to the PC that sparked his earliest interest in computers.

Gates had a lot more fun with the Reddit crowd. Ahead of his AMA session, Gates posted a fun animated video answering some common questions he gets, from driverless cars to living forever:

And when he signed off at the conclusion of the AMA session, Gates posted a fun, stop-motion animated video reminding his fans that the world is getting better:

It’s nice to know that despite being worth an estimated $79.2 billion, Gates can have a little fun.

