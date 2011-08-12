Bill Gates Wrote The First PC Game In A Night

Photo: AP

The IBM PC shipped 30 years ago tomorrow, and every single unit came with a game that was coded by Bill Gates himself in a late night sessionHarry McCracken at Technologizer has a remarkable slideshow of IBM PC oddities today.



One of the interesting bits: every IBM PC shipped with a game called DONKEY.BAS in which you drove a car and tried to avoid a donkey in the road. It was included with the disk version of BASIC, Microsoft’s PC programming language, which shipped with PC-DOS, the operating system IBM commissioned Microsoft to do for its first PC.

Gates coded the game with help from employee Neil Konzen.

The first commercial game for the IBM PC was also from Microsoft: it was called Adventure, and was a text-based game based on a similar game for mainframes.

