The one problem in the world Bill Gates 'can't solve'

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and richest man in the world Bill Gates says that despite his extreme wealth, there’s one problem that he just doesn’t know how to solve.
Gates shared his thoughts today during a live “Ask Me Anything,” or “AMA,” session on Reddit, where users could ask him questions directly. This was his fourth time holding such an AMA.
“The problem of how we prevent a small group of terrorists using nuclear or biological means to kill millions is something I worry about,” Gates writes.
“If Government does their best work they have a good chance of detecting it and stopping it but I don’t think it is getting enough attention and I know I can’t solve it.”
Gates also shared his thoughts on the ongoing Apple-FBI fight, mostly echoing his past nuanced sentiments that this case will serve as a launching point for important discussions over the surveillance powers of the government.
Gates writes:
- Self-driving cars? “Sure, in my lifetime, they will be commonplace. There’ll be cities where they don’t allow you to drive a car.”
- Living forever? “I’m not sure that’s such a good thing. It’s hard to contemplate what the world would be like. I’m not sure if I had that right I’d exercise it.”
- Making friends? “I’m open to new friends, but there won’t be many, because I have a lot of longtime friends.”
Here’s the video, cute animations and all:
In fact, Gates really pulled out all the stops to promote this AMA, even recreating his famous high school yearbook photo:
