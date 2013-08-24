INSIDER: Bill Gates Will Not Be The Next Microsoft CEO

With Steve Ballmer on his way out as Microsoft CEO

a lot of people are thinking there’s a chance that Bill Gates will come back to save the company.

“No chance,” says a senior executive at the company.

Not even a slim chance? Like, maybe he spends the next twelve months interviewing people and says, “Screw this, none of these people are smart enough to run my company, I’m just going to do it myself.”

Nope, “no way,” we’re told.

Whoever takes over as Microsoft’s next CEO is going to have to be in it for the long haul, and Gates just wouldn’t be in it for the long haul.

He’s too busy saving the world. Saving Microsoft probably seems like small peanuts.

While our instinct is to never say never, it really does feel like Gates is never going to be CEO of Microsoft ever again.

So scratch him off your list!

