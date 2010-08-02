Only Bill Gates Can Fire His BFF Steve Ballmer

To all the long suffering Microsoft shareholders who think canning Steve Ballmer would goose the stock’s price, we have some bad news.



It’s not going to happen.

Steve Ballmer is not getting tossed from his perch as CEO of Microsoft so long as he has the full support of Bill Gates, according to a former Microsoft employee we spoke with.

After Peter Lauria at the Daily Beast reported Microsoft executives were plotting a coup to toss Ballmer, our source, who still works with Microsoft regularly, emailed us to say, “The problem with this article is that there is no executive at Microsoft who has the clout with the board to get Gates and gang to do something to Ballmer. In the end, Gates makes the call on Ballmer and no exec still left at Microsoft has the clout to push his thinking that strongly.”

This is backed up by long-time Microsoft observer Mary Jo Foley, who recently wrote, “the reality is that Ballmer probably won’t go anywhere for at least eight more years.”

She adds, “If the Microsoft board decided to oust Ballmer, his departure would come more quickly. But does anyone really think that Gates is going to fire his buddy Ballmer?”

How close are Ballmer and Gates? In 2008, the Wall Street Journal said, “they often complete each other’s sentences.”

