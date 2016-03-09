Harvard dropout Bill Gates thinks the value of college is 'easy to underestimate'

Bill Gates, who famously dropped out of Harvard in 1975 to work on Microsoft, said today that the value of college “
is easy to underestimate.”
During a Reddit “Ask Me Anything,” or AMA session today, Gates, the richest man in the world, wrote:
Indeed, Gates has always been a big proponent of expanding one’s horizons through reading. In fact, he reads more than 50 books a year.
It also does seem like Gates has evolved his thinking on college — despite his own status as a dropout, his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has made affordable college eduction a big priority, even as it’s become a big point of policy for politicians.
Besides, in 2007, Gates returned to Harvard to accept an honorary degree.
