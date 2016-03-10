3 things Bill Gates thinks could revolutionise life in the next 20 years

On Tuesday, Bill Gates did his fourth Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

One Redditor asked Gates what he thought human society would accomplish within the next 20 years.

Gates, a self-professed “impatient optimist,” said that three huge trends could come up.

“First is an energy innovation to lower the cost and get rid of greenhouse gases,” says Gates, echoing the call he recently made for an energy miracle. “This isn’t guaranteed so we need a lot of public and private risk taking.”

Second would be “progress” in defeating with infectious disease like polio, malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis.

These “are all diseases we should be able to either eliminate of bring down close to zero,” Gates writes. “There is amazing science that makes us optimistic this will happen.”

Polio is almost gone, and measles, mumps, and other are one their way out. Gates even believes cancer won’t be a problem in 30 years.

“Third are tools to help make education better — to help teachers learn how to teach better and to help students learn and understand why they should learn and reinforce their confidence,” Gates says.

To that end, the Gates Foundation is supporting personalised learning, and Gates is championing enthusiastic, relatable, engaging, and dynamic teachers.

Check the full AMA here.

NOW WATCH: Why you should never throw away these bags again



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.