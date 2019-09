Microsoft named Satya Nadella its new CEO today. He’s just the third CEO in the company’s history.

Here’s a short video from Microsoft’s first CEO Bill Gates welcoming Nadella to the new role. Also of note: Gates is stepping down as Microsoft’s chairman today. He’s now a technology advisor for new consumer products.

