Bill Gates Washes The Dishes Himself Every Night

Bill Gates, the world’s richest man, likes to wash dishes so much that he does it every night, he revealed Monday during an “ask me anything” session on Reddit.

Redditor briannnf asked him:

“I’d just like to know, what is something you enjoy doing that you think no one would expect from you?” Bill Gates: Playing Bridge is a pretty old fashioned thing in a way that I really like. I was watching my daughter ride horses this weekend and that is also a bit old fashioned but fun. I do the dishes every night – other people volunteer but I like the way I do it.

That’s a pretty surprising thing for him to chose to do, given that washing dishes isn’t generally considered a fun activity.

But he’s not alone in doing the dishes because he feel he does it best. There’s even a term for that, thanks to the blog A Michelle Moment: Dishwasher Packing Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (DPOCD). You can even buy greeting cards for those with DPOCD.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.