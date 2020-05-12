Bill Gates said he warned Trump about the dangers of a pandemic in December 2016 before he took office

Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters Bill Gates has warned about the dangers of pandemics for years.

Bill Gates warned President Trump right before he took office about the dangers of a pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Gates met with Trump and other 2016 candidates to tell them to make pandemic preparedness a top priority for the country, according to The Journal.

Gates has been warning people for years about the threat posed by infectious diseases, calling outbreaks a bigger threat than nuclear war.

The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder’s foundation has put more than $US300 million into coronavirus relief efforts.

In December 2016, Bill Gates warned President Donald Trump about the threat posed to the US by pandemics, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

During a meeting at Trump Tower with the then-president-elect, Gates discussed the dangers of infectious diseases and urged Trump to prioritise the country’s preparedness efforts – advice he personally gave to other 2016 presidential candidates as well, according to The Journal.

Gates’ pitch for more public-health investment wasn’t a new one by that point. During a 2015 TED Talk, Gates said viruses posed the “greatest risk of global catastrophe” relative to other threats.

“If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes,” Gates said during the talk, adding that countries have spent massive amounts of money on avoiding nuclear war but hardly anything on “systems to stop epidemics.”

Despite his push with the public and officials, Gates told The Journal: “I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger.”

The philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder’s charity organisation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has committed more than $US300 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

Gates wasn’t alone in his fears about infectious diseases – public-health officials, the US intelligence community, and officials from the outgoing Obama administration all tried to call attention to the threat.

Trump has faced sharp criticism for the steps he took before the coronavirus pandemic hit, including slashing funding to agencies and government programs responsible for detecting and responding to epidemics and ignoring multiple warnings of an outbreak. Critics have also said he publicly downplayed the threat of COVID-19, even after it had spread widely in the US, and botched the country’s early response.

The US has become the centre of the pandemic, with more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and nearly 80,000 deaths.

