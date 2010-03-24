Bill Gates Wants To Build A Nuclear Reactor

TerraPower, a startup backed by Bill Gates, is in talks with Toshiba to build a small-scale nuclear reactor, The Wall Street Journal reports.



TerraPower has technology to create underground plants that it claims will make nuclear power cheaper and smaller. The Obama administration has offered $8 billion in loan guarantees for nuclear power as part of its wider alternative energy push, making this an attractive time to launch such experimental projects.

